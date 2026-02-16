Stefanishyna: We Hope US Senate's Position Will Help Accelerate Signing Of Security Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna, told this to Ukrinform.

According to her, during a recent meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a group of senators led by Lindsey Graham, who is the main driver of the sanctions bill, it was confirmed that the Senate is not ready to support the ratification of security guarantees for Ukraine that would not ensure real protection for Ukraine and would not guarantee that Russian aggression will never be repeated.

Security guarantees for Ukraine must not repeat fate of Budapest Memorandum – Pistorius

"This is a very strong signal, and accordingly, we believe that U.S. President Donald Trump, based on such strong support, will be able to accelerate the signing of security guarantees," Stefanishyna said.

As reported, Zelensky met with U.S. senators as part of the program of the 62nd Munich Security Conference. The parties discussed the peace negotiation process as well as work on security guarantees for Ukraine. The president thanked the senators for their position, in particular for their readiness to adopt a bill on sanctions against Russia in the near future.