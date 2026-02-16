Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Meets With Coe Secretary General, Awards Him Order

2026-02-16 03:09:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"There must be greater unity within Europe in efforts to hold Russia accountable. During the meeting, we discussed introducing a compensation mechanism. Accountability for crimes is one of the factors of a dignified end to the war," Zelensky said after the meeting.

He thanked Berset and his team for supporting the Ukrainian people during difficult trials, and especially for their efforts to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression by Russia against Ukraine.

"Many important issues were resolved over the past year, and there are plans for this year. I hope we can move very quickly – even faster than last year," Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky urges stronger pressure on Russia during meeting with U.S. Senators

He also awarded Berset the Order of Merit, First Class.

As reported, in The Hague, during an international conference organized by the Council of Europe and the Netherlands, a convention was signed on the establishment of an International Claims Commission for Ukraine, which is part of the mechanism for compensating damage caused by Russia's aggression.

The Register of Damage for Ukraine, established in 2023, collects and records claims for compensation submitted by individuals, organizations, and state bodies in Ukraine.

As of January, Ukrainians had already submitted 100,000 claims to the international Register of Damage caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

