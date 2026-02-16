Ukraine Imposes Sanctions On Ten Russian Athletes Supporting Russia's Aggression

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the application of sanctions against ten Russian athletes who support Russia's aggression, are involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, and illegally visit temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement said.

The Office explained that the sanctions package was formed on the basis of a petition prepared by Ukrainian skeleton racer and member of the national Olympic team Vladyslav Heraskevych.

According to the appendix to the February 16, 2026 decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," published on the website of the Office of the President, sanctions were imposed on wrestlers Evgenii Baidusov and Imam Ganishov, archer Svetlana Dashanimayeva, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, fencer Yana Yegoryan, taekwondo athletes Vladislav Larin and Maksim Khramtsov, gymnast Angelina Melnikova, judoka Madina Taimazova, and boxer Fedor Chudinov.

The Office of the President noted that those sanctioned include individuals who visited the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula; who publicly justify Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of Ukrainian territories; who raise funds for the occupying forces; and who hold events for Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia.

"This Ukrainian sanctions package must serve as a signal to others around the world – a signal that one cannot simply turn a blind eye to support for aggression. When Ukrainians at the Olympics are even prohibited from mentioning the victims of Russian aggression, this is clearly a global step back from justice. We will restore justice," Zelensky said.

Heraskevych was disqualified before his first run at the Olympic Games 2026. He had planned to compete wearing a "helmet of remembrance," but the start took place without his participation. On the eve of the event, the International Olympic Committee banned Heraskevych from competing in the "helmet of remembrance" at the Olympic Games.