Court Partially Upholds Galushchenko's Appeal But Keeps Him In Custody
"Yes, [that's true]. Details will follow a little later," the court said.Read also: High Anti-Corruption Court to consider Galushchenko's complaint over his detention by NABU detectives
The court explained that the investigating judge ruled to set the time of the former minister's actual detention as February 15, 2026, at 06:00, but denied the defense team's request to release the suspect from custody.
Photo: Suspilne
