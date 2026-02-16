Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President: Poklad Is Cleansing SBU Of Those Who Do Not Serve Ukraine

2026-02-16 03:09:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

"Today there were also reports from the Security Service of Ukraine – specifically from Yevhenii Khmara and Oleksandr Poklad – including on countering Russian operations. I am grateful for every success, success of our defenders, including the Security Service, in countering Russian sabotage. Separately, Oleksandr Poklad will also focus on cleansing the Security Service of Ukraine of those who serve not Ukraine in their positions, but other interests," Zelensky said.

He stressed that strict measures are currently necessary and that a fully strong Security Service of Ukraine is essential.

"I expect results. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine! I thank everyone in Ukraine who works for the strength of our people, our army, and our state," Zelensky added.

UkrinForm

