Teen Dating Violence Warning Signs And What Teens Need To Know

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to national data, 20% of teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they are dating before adulthood. Teen dating violence includes physical violence, sexual violence, psychological or emotional abuse, stalking, and digital abuse, and it can happen in-person or online.

Research consistently shows that some teen populations experience higher rates of dating violence. Teens in high-poverty schools, LGBTQ+ youth, teens experiencing discrimination, immigrant youth, homeless youth, and teens exposed to violence at home or in their communities are at higher risk for both victimization and perpetration. Dating violence in youth is also closely connected to mental health challenges, substance use, and suicidal thoughts, making early identification and intervention critical.

Teen and adolescent mental health expert Daphne King wants to use Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (February) to raise awareness and share warning signs.

10 warning signs of teen dating violence

1. Using insults, intimidation, or humiliation

2. Extreme jealousy, insecurity, or controlling behavior

3. Isolation from friends and family

4. Unwanted sexual contact of any kind

5. Explosive temper or unusual moodiness

6. Constantly monitoring social media activities or location

7. Invasions of privacy; showing up unannounced

8. Leaving unwanted items, gifts, or flowers

9. Abusing alcohol or drugs

10. Threatening or causing physical violence; scratches, bruises

While there are some similarities between adult intimate partner violence and teen dating violence, one difference is that teen dating violence can occur electronically more frequently than adult dating violence. Knowing and understanding the warning signs for harmful dating behavior is important for teens and the adults in their lives. For teens, relationships sometimes develop through technology and social media, such as Instagram. Electronic or online dating violence is electronic aggression specifically within teen dating violence relationships. Online abuse is common and often occurs in conjunction with in-person abuse.

5 warning signs of online teen dating violence

1 jealousy or distrust, especially monitoring likes, followers, or comments

2. Pressure to share passwords, phone access, or account information

3. Constant checking of your location or messages

4. Sexting pressure, including being asked to send nude or sexual images

5. Public shaming or harassment online, including posting humiliating content or rumors

Why teen dating violence matters

Teen dating violence can have long-lasting effects on physical health, mental health, and future relationships. Youth who experience dating violence are at higher risk for:

-Depression and anxiety

-Suicidal thoughts or attempts

-Substance use

-Academic struggles

-Future unhealthy or abusive relationships

What teens can do

-Trust your instincts, your discomfort is a signal

-Talk to a trusted adult, friend, counselor, or advocate

-Set boundaries

-If you or someone you know is in danger, seek immediate help from a trusted adult

-Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline

Visit , , , , or (helps remove explicit images) for support, information, and help.

Remember: Healthy relationships are built on respect, trust, and consent!

Learn more about Teen Dating Violence from King's other tip sheets on teen dating violence, including risk factors for teen dating violence and tips for parents and teens to foster healthy relationships and prevent teen dating violence at

Daphne King is an assistant professor and Master of Social Work online program director in the Social Work Department of George Mason University's College of Public Health. King's research interests are self-esteem issues in teens and adolescents, mental health concerns and treatment modalities for women of color, specifically African American women, and the impact engagement in Christianity or spiritual practices have on self-esteem. King is an expert in treating teens and adolescents with self-esteem issues and depression and has facilitated numerous clinical and psychoeducational groups on self-esteem issues for teens.

