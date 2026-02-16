Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Policemen Martyred In Shangla Gun Battle, Two Militants Killed

Three Policemen Martyred In Shangla Gun Battle, Two Militants Killed


2026-02-16 03:09:43
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

A heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in the Kabulgram area of Shangla district.

According to initial reports, three police personnel were martyred during the clash, while two attackers are also reported to have been killed.

Also Read: Blast Outside Bannu Police Station Kills Two, Injures 16

Sources say a search operation is ongoing in the area and additional forces have been called in.

Officials stated that operations are underway to bring the situation under control, and the area has been cordoned off.

The bodies of the martyred personnel have been shifted to a nearby hospital, while further details are awaited.

MENAFN16022026000189011041ID1110748369



Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search