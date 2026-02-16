Three Policemen Martyred In Shangla Gun Battle, Two Militants Killed

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in the Kabulgram area of Shangla district.

According to initial reports, three police personnel were martyred during the clash, while two attackers are also reported to have been killed.

Sources say a search operation is ongoing in the area and additional forces have been called in.

Officials stated that operations are underway to bring the situation under control, and the area has been cordoned off.

The bodies of the martyred personnel have been shifted to a nearby hospital, while further details are awaited.