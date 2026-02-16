PTI Sit-In Enters Fourth Day, Kohatpindi Road Remains Closed

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A protest sit-in staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Khushal Garh in Kohat has entered its fourth consecutive day.

Due to the sit-in, the Kohat–Rawalpindi Road remains closed to all types of traffic, disrupting the supply of food items and creating obstacles in ground connectivity between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The protest is being led by Senator Khurram Zeeshan, accompanied by Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, MPA Daud Afridi, Tehsil Mayor Sajid Iqbal, and other local leaders.

A large number of workers from the Insaf Students Federation and the party's youth wing are participating in the protest and continuously chanting slogans.

The road blockade has resulted in miles-long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway, causing severe difficulties for passengers, particularly women and children.

The transportation of various goods and essential commodities from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has come to a complete halt.

With freight trucks stranded, traders fear losses worth millions of rupees. Meanwhile, the increased burden on alternative routes has further disrupted the traffic system.

Protesters say they will not call off the sit-in until their demands are accepted and clear directives are issued by the central leadership.

Speaking to the media, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam stated that the morale of the workers remains high and that they are fighting for their rights.

On the other hand, no decisive action has yet been taken by the administration to end the sit-in or reopen the road. However, authorities are attempting to control the situation through negotiations.