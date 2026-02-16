Azerbaijan's Commission On Combatting Corruption Convenes Its Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Commission of Azerbaijan on Combatting Corruption, chaired by Samir Nuriyev, convened for its meeting on February 16, Trend reports.

Addressing the meeting, Nuriyev highlighted the efforts undertaken in the country in 2025 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, including the key measures that had been undertaken in the field of combatting corruption. He also briefed the participants on the amendments made to the legislation and their impact on public relations.

The Chairman of the Commission noted that a new mechanism for managing corruption risks was established in the legislation for 2025, adding that relevant norms were added to the legislation to protect the rights of persons reporting on corruption. He also mentioned that representatives of non-governmental organizations and independent experts were involved in the activities of working groups, ensuring the participation of civil society representatives in the fight against corruption.

Nuriyev emphasized that the foundations of a result-based monitoring mechanism for evaluating state programs in the field of combating corruption had been determined for 2025. He said that over the past period, the Secretariat of the Commission, with the involvement of civil society representatives, has developed the “Methodology for Monitoring and Evaluation of the National Action Plan for Strengthening the Fight against Corruption for 2022-2026,” noting that this mechanism will contribute to evaluating anti-corruption measures based on precise criteria.

The meeting participants also discussed international cooperation in the fight against corruption. Within the context of this cooperation, the outcomes of the reports adopted on the implementation of the recommendations of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) and the Anti-Corruption Network (ACN) for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the Republic of Azerbaijan within the framework of the 5th evaluation round were also reviewed. The participants of the meeting agreed to continue measures related to the implementation of the recommendations, considering the efforts undertaken in this area as satisfactory.

The meeting also heard reports on Azerbaijan's participation in international initiatives in the fight against corruption, the role of the legal profession in tackling corruption, as well as the latest reforms in this area. Discussed were also proposals for increasing transparency and eliminating conditions conducive to corruption.

During the meeting, the draft rules for managing corruption risks prepared by the Secretariat of the Commission were also considered appropriate, and the action plan for the next period was approved.