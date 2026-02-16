Azerbaijan Reaffirms Regional And Global Diplomatic Influence In Munich - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's regional and global diplomatic influence was once again demonstrated in Munich, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The 62nd Munich Security Conference, considered one of the main platforms of the global political agenda, concluded after three days of intensive discussions. Within the framework of the conference, our country was represented at a high level by President Ilham Aliyev, and Azerbaijan's growing role in the regional and global security agenda, its strategic initiative, and its diplomatic influence were demonstrated at the highest level," Garayev explained.

He highlighted that the president's extensive meetings and discussions with international experts have bolstered Azerbaijan's standing as a trustworthy ally and engaged player, both locally and on the larger geopolitical stage.

“This prestigious event brought together nearly 1,000 representatives from around 120 countries, including some 60 heads of state and governments. The forum held special political significance in terms of the future of the international security architecture. President Ilham Aliyev's participation in this respected international platform was yet another confirmation of Azerbaijan's growing role and political weight on the global security agenda. The numerous meetings he held and interviews he gave during the conference further reinforced Azerbaijan's position as an active participant in regional and global processes. This engagement also demonstrated once again that the country is recognized not only as a reliable partner in the region but also as a proactive actor in the broader geopolitical space,” the analyst said.

Garayev noted that President Ilham Aliyev's meetings with heads of state and government from various countries, leaders of international organizations, and representatives of leading political and expert circles clearly demonstrate Azerbaijan's growing strategic importance.

“Within the framework of these contacts, topics such as regional security, energy security, the development of transport corridors, and the new realities emerging in the South Caucasus in the post-war period are extensively discussed. These discussions show that Azerbaijan's initiatives are receiving increasing international attention and support,” he said.

Speaking about the meetings held by President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of the conference, the analyst said that highlighting Azerbaijan's active role in regional cooperation and stability during the head of state's meeting with the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, strengthens the diplomatic prestige of Azerbaijan, elevates partnership relations to a higher level, and contributes to strengthening mutual trust at the international level.

"This meeting became an important platform for expanding economic relations and strengthening diplomatic contacts between the parties. The head of state emphasized the position of peace and reliable partnership in the South Caucasus and discussed the possibilities of organizing mutual visits. The meeting demonstrated the further growth of Azerbaijan's regional influence.

During the meeting with President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral relations and discussed prospective opportunities in energy, trade, and cultural cooperation," Garayev added.

The analyst also highlighted that the meeting with the president of Bulgaria saw an exchange of views on wide prospects for strengthening mutual trust between the two countries.

“The meeting focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in energy and trade, as well as expanding cultural and humanitarian ties. This dialogue not only enhanced the quality of relations between the two nations but also served as an important indicator of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations being recognized in Europe as those of a reliable and strategic partnership,” he added.

Garayev also noted that during the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kalinak, the sides discussed regional security challenges, geopolitical interests, and mutual initiatives in economic and political spheres, achieving important results aimed at deepening Azerbaijan-Europe relations, strengthening partnership mechanisms, and further enhancing the country's international influence.

“This dialogue was of great significance for strengthening Azerbaijan's strategic position in Europe, systematizing partnership relations, and increasing its influence at the international level.

During talks with Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, President Ilham Aliyev held extensive exchanges on energy security, future cooperation prospects, particularly in energy and economic initiatives, and other areas of mutual interest. This dialogue is strategically important for deepening Azerbaijan-European Union relations and further boosting Azerbaijan's influence in Europe.

As part of the conference, President Ilham Aliyev met with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, during which they spoke at length about regional security issues and potential energy cooperation. During the meeting, the humanitarian support provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine was highly appreciated, and the parties explored ways to deepen diplomatic relations and strengthen mutual trust," Garayev recalled.

The analyst underscored that during the meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Oracle Corporation, Mike Sicilia, President Ilham Aliyev discussed Azerbaijan's digital transformation strategy and reforms in artificial intelligence and technology.

“The parties explored cooperation opportunities and potential joint projects in technological innovation. This dialogue strengthened Azerbaijan's position as a reliable partner and innovation driver in the international tech arena and drew investor attention to the country's digital economy potential.

During the meeting with Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Armin Laschet, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic position in Europe and its role in ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus. The discussions focused on interparliamentary cooperation and mutual initiatives to strengthen regional stability. The meeting played an important role in consolidating Azerbaijan's diplomatic influence in Europe and highlighting the country's contributions to peace initiatives in the region," he delineated.

Garayev noted that the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with President for Global Affairs of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Jared Cohen, highlighted Azerbaijan's attractiveness to international investors from a strategic perspective. The discussion covered global financial and economic trends as well as strategic cooperation opportunities in the financial sector. This dialogue strengthened the country's integration into the global economic agenda and played a key role in boosting Azerbaijan's reputation in international financial circles.

The analyst further emphasized that the president's important meetings and interviews with international media have played a crucial role in directly and clearly conveying Azerbaijan's position to a global audience. These interviews, he said, have shone a light on Azerbaijan's independent policies, the new geopolitical landscape taking shape in the region, and its pivotal role in energy and transport for the international community.

“As a result, President Ilham Aliyev's active diplomatic engagement at the Munich Security Conference has made a significant contribution to further enhancing Azerbaijan's international influence, presenting the country's strategic interests at a high level, and forming new cooperation prospects. This participation has once again confirmed Azerbaijan's steadily strengthened position as a state with a decisive voice in the global security architecture,” he concluded.