Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Serbia Posted On His Social Media Accounts (VIDEO)

Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Serbia Posted On His Social Media Accounts (VIDEO)


2026-02-16 03:08:06

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Serbia was posted on his social media accounts, Trend reports.

The post reads:

"Official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Republic of Serbia (15-16.02.2026)".

MENAFN16022026000187011040ID1110748363



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search