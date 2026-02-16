King Meets With UK PM In London

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, February 19 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in London on Monday, according to a royal court statement.During the meeting, held at 10 Downing Street and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the UK, as well as Jordan's readiness to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, particularly economic, investment, and technological ones.The King noted the importance of bolstering joint action in defence and military fields, to support efforts to achieve regional stability. His Majesty also commended the UK for hosting the latest round of the Aqaba Process initiative, which will take place on Tuesday.The King highlighted the UK's pivotal role in working to end conflicts in the region and achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.Turning to developments in the region, His Majesty reiterated Jordan's rejection of Israeli measures aimed at consolidating settlements and imposing sovereignty over the West Bank.The King also stressed the need to ensure implementation of the agreement to end the war on Gaza, and to allow the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.His Majesty called for supporting Syria's efforts to safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty.For his part, Prime Minister Starmer emphasised the importance of the UK-Jordan partnership in working towards stability in the region, expressing his country's readiness to advance bilateral relations across various fields.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas attended the meeting.