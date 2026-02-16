Saudi, Kuwait, Pakistan Condemn Israeli 'State Property' Decision In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 16 (Petra) – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned Israel's decision to designate large areas of the occupied West Bank as "state property" as illegal and a serious violation of international law.In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the measure seeks to impose a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied territories and undermines regional peace efforts.Saudi Arabia said that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Palestinian land and rejected actions that violate international law, weaken the two-state solution and infringe upon the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the decision, calling it a continuation of flagrant violations of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.Kuwait stated that an annexation of occupied West Bank territory is null and void, reiterating its firm support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.It urged the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to stymie Israeli violations.Pakistan, in turn, condemned the "illegal" Israeli measures aimed at imposing illegitimate sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories.In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the actions constitute a clear breach of international law and UN resolutions, urging the international community to reject and prevent their implementation.Pakistan said it supports the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the creation of an independent state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.The three countries stated that unilateral Israeli actions threaten prospects for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.