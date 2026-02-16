Guterres Condemns Israeli Land Registration Measures In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, February 16 (Petra) – UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres on Monday condemned the Israeli government's decision to resume land registration procedures in Area C of the occupied West Bank.In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Guterres warned that the decision, issued Sunday, could result in the dispossession of Palestinians from their property and further expand Israeli control over land in the area.He said the measures are destabilising and illegal, citing the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.Guterres called on Israel to immediately reverse the decision, cautioning that developments on the ground continue to undermine prospects for achieving a two-state solution.He said that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, lack legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.Guterres added that a negotiated two-state solution, in accordance with international law and Security Council resolutions, remains the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace.