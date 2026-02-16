Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline 2025: MOA, ROA, FDA-Approved Drugs, And Clinical Trial Progress Assessment By Delveinsight Novartis, Ipsen Biopharma, Novartis, Pfizer, Bausch Health And Ono Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline constitutes 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Neuroendocrine Tumors companies working in the treatment market are Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA)/Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Bausch Health and Ono Pharma, Merck, IITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus, RayzeBio, Fundación de investigación HM, Radiomedix, Inc., Sinotau Pharmaceutical, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, ITM Solucin GmbH, Biotheus Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Novartis, TaiRx, Inc., Hutchmed, Perspective Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Nicholas Fidelman, MD, and others, are developing therapies for the Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment



Emerging Neuroendocrine Tumors therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), SOMATULINE DEPOT (lanreotide), AFINITOR (everolimus), (sunitinib malate), DEMSER Capsule (metyrosine), WELIREG (belzutifan/MK-6482), ITM-11, CAM2029, RYZ101, 177Lu-Dotatate, AlphaMedix, Lutetium[177Lu], 64Cu-SARTATE, 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, PM8002, nab-sirolimus, [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE, CVM-1118, Surufatinib, [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, 68Ga-DOTATOC, Pembrolizumab, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Neuroendocrine Tumors market in the coming years.

In October 2025, Belzutifan (Welireg) demonstrated durable responses in patients with advanced pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (PPGL) in a single-arm Phase II trial, providing evidence for the FDA's recent approval of the drug for these rare neuroendocrine tumors. In the study, 26% (95% CI: 17–38) of the 72 participants achieved confirmed objective responses-all partial-meeting the primary endpoint. Additionally, 58% of patients experienced stable disease, resulting in an overall disease control rate of 85%, according to Dr. Camilo Jimenez of MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.

In March 2025, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for two new indications: 1) for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic well-differentiated pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET); and 2) for the same age group with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic well-differentiated extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (epNET). Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a diverse group of cancers originating from neuroendocrine cells in the digestive system and other organs, including the pancreas and lungs.

In February 2025, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a prominent radiopharmaceutical biotechnology firm, has revealed encouraging topline findings from its Phase III COMPETE study. This trial assessed ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), a targeted radiotherapy, in individuals with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). The data showed that ITM-11 delivered a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus, a current standard treatment option. In January 2025, Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) demonstrated a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo in patients with extrapancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) originating from the gastrointestinal (GI) tract who had received prior treatment. Findings from the Phase 3 CABINET trial (NCT03375320), shared at the 2025 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, revealed that the PFS advantage was consistent across various clinical subgroups-except in patients with non-midgut GI primary tumors.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a rare type of cancer that develops from neuroendocrine cells, which have traits of both nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. These tumors can occur anywhere in the body but are most commonly found in the gastrointestinal tract, pancreas, and lungs. NETs can be slow-growing (benign) or aggressive (malignant) and may produce hormones that cause various symptoms such as flushing, diarrhea, and wheezing. Early detection is often challenging, and treatment typically involves surgery, targeted therapy, or hormone therapy depending on the tumor's location and stage.

Emerging Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Neuroendocrine Tumors Route of Administration

Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Molecule Type

Neuroendocrine Tumors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Neuroendocrine Tumors Assessment by Product Type

Neuroendocrine Tumors By Stage and Product Type

Neuroendocrine Tumors Assessment by Route of Administration

Neuroendocrine Tumors By Stage and Route of Administration

Neuroendocrine Tumors Assessment by Molecule Type Neuroendocrine Tumors by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Neuroendocrine Tumors Report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Neuroendocrine Tumors are - Pfizer, Takeda Oncology, Hutchison MediPharma, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, ITM Solucin, Radiomedix, Inc., Orano Med LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, MedImmune, Genentech, Merck & Co, Peloton Therapeutics, RayzeBio, Ascentage Pharma, Debiopharm, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Ipsen, Medelis Inc., Exelixis, EpicentRx, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 23andMe, Inc., Celgene, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., POINT Biopharma, and others.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Analysis:

The Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment.

Neuroendocrine Tumors key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Neuroendocrine Tumors market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of the disease, growing Research and Development Activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Market Barriers

However, limited Awareness and Under diagnosis, heterogeneity and Complexity and other factors are creating obstacles in the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market growth.

Scope of Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies: Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA)/Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Bausch Health and Ono Pharma, Merck, IITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus, RayzeBio, Fundación de investigación HM, Radiomedix, Inc., Sinotau Pharmaceutical, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, ITM Solucin GmbH, Biotheus Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Novartis, TaiRx, Inc., Hutchmed, Perspective Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Nicholas Fidelman, MD, and others

Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies: LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), SOMATULINE DEPOT (lanreotide), AFINITOR (everolimus), (sunitinib malate), DEMSER Capsule (metyrosine), WELIREG (belzutifan/MK-6482), ITM-11, CAM2029, RYZ101, 177Lu-Dotatate, AlphaMedix, Lutetium[177Lu], 64Cu-SARTATE, 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT, PM8002, nab-sirolimus, [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TATE, CVM-1118, Surufatinib, [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, 68Ga-DOTATOC, Pembrolizumab, and others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and Neuroendocrine Tumors emerging therapies Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics: Neuroendocrine Tumors market drivers and Neuroendocrine Tumors market barriers

