Hope & Help Unveils 2026 Vision: A New Era Of Whole-Person Care, Expanded Access, And Community Connection

This year, the nonprofit expands pharmacy access, revives its iconic The Headdress Gala, and launches a podcast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb 16, 2026 - This year, Hope & Help will expand its services to offer comprehensive, whole-person primary care for Central Florida communities. The nonprofit is broadening its clinical model, pharmacy operations, and community programming to address preventive care, chronic health needs, and barriers to access, marking a strategic shift toward overall wellness while maintaining its long-standing leadership in sexual-health services.

For decades, Hope & Help has been recognized as a trusted leader in prevention, testing, and treatment.

A Renewed Mission and Brand Promise

Hope & Help's updated mission is to provide compassionate, comprehensive care and education that improves the health and well-being of Central Florida communities. Building on our expertise and overall specialty care, we deliver comprehensive primary care in a patient-centered environment, empowering everyone and addressing barriers to care.

This mission is reinforced by a new brand promise: Hope & Help commits to delivering comprehensive, judgment-free, and innovative care, guided by compassion, integrity, and collaboration-empowering every patient to take control of their health and achieve lasting well-being.

Expanded Pharmacy Access

As part of its 2026 growth, Hope & Help has expanded its pharmacy services to better support patients' needs. The organization has welcomed a new Pharmacist in Charge, Staff Pharmacist, and Pharmacy Technician, and extended pharmacy hours to improve accessibility. The pharmacy is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering greater convenience for patients balancing work, family, and care.

Launching a New Podcast to Normalize Health Conversations

In 2026, Hope & Help has launched a new podcast designed to educate, inform, and normalize conversations around health. The series explores prevention, mental health, social determinants of health, and overall wellness, positioning Hope & Help as a trusted voice in modern healthcare.

The podcast aims to increase awareness of services, encourage preventive care, drive appointment requests, build community trust, and attract partners, donors, and future talent. Its audience includes individuals managing or at risk, caregivers and allies, healthcare professionals, advocates, funders, and members of the general public interested in public health.

Season one will feature 12 episodes, covering topics including myths and facts, testing without stigma, prevention tools, the social forces shaping health outcomes, and personal stories of resilience and strength.

Podcasts can be found here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

The Return of an Orlando Icon

Hope & Help will also reintroduce one of Orlando's most legendary nights: The Headdress Gala. More than a fundraiser, Headdress was an experience defined by fearless expression, boundary-pushing performances, and unforgettable energy.

Now, the Gala returns with renewed intention and a name that honors its legacy while embracing its future.

Planned for fall of 2026 (date and location to be announced), The Headdress Gala will serve as a renewed platform for growth and a new generation of supporters, reaffirming Hope & Help's commitment to creativity, community, and care. New administration. New location. Regenerated Hope & Help.

As Hope & Help looks to 2026, its focus is clear: Expanding access, deepening trust, and redefining what comprehensive, compassionate healthcare looks like for Central Florida.

For more information, please visit hopeandhelp.