Certifications That Prove Trust, Safety, And Technical Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews) At Dong Hwa Hi-Tech, quality and reliability are not claims-they are verified standards. The company's extensive portfolio of certifications, patents, and official recognitions reflects a long-standing commitment to safety, innovation, and responsible manufacturing.

Dong Hwa Hi-Tech operates under internationally recognized management systems, holding ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety. These certifications ensure that every product is manufactured through structured processes that prioritize consistency, environmental responsibility, and worker safety.

The company's technical leadership is reinforced through multiple patents, including proprietary technologies for Space Heaters, Induction Heating Rollers, Induction Heating Devices for Textile Spinning Systems, and advanced stretching roller induction heating solutions. These patents demonstrate Dong Hwa Hi-Tech's ability to develop original technologies that address complex industrial challenges and improve operational efficiency for customers.

Dong Hwa Hi-Tech is officially recognized as a Global IP Star Company, highlighting its excellence in intellectual property development and protection. In addition, the company holds certifications as a Venture Company, Inno-Biz Enterprise, Specialized Parts & Materials Company, and Small & Medium Enterprise, confirming both technological competitiveness and financial stability within Korea's industrial ecosystem.

A certified Dedicated R&D Department further strengthens the company's innovation capabilities, ensuring continuous product improvement and the development of next-generation heating technologies. Completion of explosion-proof safety training and ESG management assessments underscores the company's proactive approach to risk management, workplace safety, and sustainable business practices.

From patented technology to globally recognized certifications, Dong Hwa Hi-Tech's credentials represent more than compliance-they represent trust. Each certification and recognition serves as a guarantee to clients and partners that they are working with a manufacturer committed to excellence, safety, and long-term value.