Hyperzon.Io Amazon Agency Drives 7,900% Sales Growth And Multi-Market #1 Best Seller Rankings

MENAFN - GetNews)Hyperzon, a performance-driven Amazon agency and Amazon marketing agency specializing in marketplace SEO and Amazon Ads, today announced significant multi-market growth results for an international skincare brand, delivering category leadership across Europe and the United States.

Within 12 months of implementing Hyperzon's structured Amazon agency framework, the brand achieved:



7,900% year-over-year sales growth in Germany

1,261% YoY growth in the United States

407% YoY growth in Spain and 213% in Italy

#1 Best Seller rankings across multiple EU marketplaces Over 2,000 new reviews generated in three months on a flagship product

Prior to partnering with Hyperzon, the brand maintained marketplace presence but struggled with discoverability, low review volume, and inconsistent seasonal performance.

Hyperzon conducted a full audit and deployed an integrated Amazon marketing agency strategy combining premium listing optimization, native keyword localization, structured review acceleration, seasonal PPC scaling, and subscription revenue expansion.

Product titles, bullet points, and backend keywords were rebuilt around high-intent search terms. Listings were localized for Germany, France, Italy, and Spain using native keyword research rather than direct translation, improving both ranking and conversion rates.

At the same time, the Amazon agency restructured advertising campaigns to capture peak seasonal demand while maintaining profitability. Across markets, Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) ranged between 5.60 and 8.20, with 2–3× daily sales spikes during high-traffic periods.

Hyperzon also implemented a Subscribe & Save strategy that converted seasonal buyers into recurring customers, stabilizing revenue beyond peak months.

“Amazon is a ranking ecosystem,” said a Hyperzon spokesperson.“When SEO, advertising, review velocity, and retention work together, growth compounds.”

As competition intensifies across global marketplaces, brands increasingly rely on experienced Amazon marketing agencies to drive structured, profitable expansion.

For more information, visit: