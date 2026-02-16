Orlando Families Urged To Reevaluate Estate Planning In 2026 Amid Evolving Tax Rules And Changing Family Needs

MENAFN - GetNews)As 2026 unfolds, more Central Florida families are reassessing their estate plans amid evolving federal tax thresholds, changing family structures, and increased attention to asset protection strategies. Estate planning attorneys atare encouraging Orlando residents to review or establish comprehensive plans to ensure their assets and loved ones are protected in a shifting legal landscape.

Recent federal adjustments have increased the estate and gift tax exemption to approximately $15 million per individual for 2026, creating significant planning opportunities for individuals and families seeking to transfer wealth efficiently. At the same time, legal professionals note that many families mistakenly assume estate planning is only necessary for the ultra-wealthy, overlooking essential tools such as trusts, durable powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and proper beneficiary designations.

“Estate planning is about control and clarity,” said Jonathan J. A. Paul, partner at Weissman | Paul Attorneys at Law.“It allows families to make thoughtful decisions now rather than leaving those decisions to the courts later. Whether you're a parent of young children, a business owner, or preparing for retirement, proactive planning can prevent unnecessary stress and legal complications.”

In Florida, estate planning carries additional considerations, including homestead protections, probate procedures, and guardianship provisions for minor children. Legal advisors also report growing interest in planning for digital assets, online accounts, and cryptocurrency holdings - areas that were often overlooked in traditional estate documents.

Weissman | Paul works with clients throughout Orlando and Central Florida to:



Draft and update wills and revocable trusts

Establish powers of attorney and advance healthcare directives

Navigate Florida homestead and probate requirements

Protect business interests and family wealth Address blended family dynamics and beneficiary planning



“Every family's situation is unique,” said Samuel B. Weissman, founding partner.“Our goal is to provide personalized guidance that aligns legal strategy with each client's long-term goals.”

As economic conditions, tax frameworks, and family needs continue to evolve, estate planning professionals emphasize the importance of regular document reviews to ensure plans remain current and legally effective.

