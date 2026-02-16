Orlando Property Owners Urged To Prioritize Asbestos Testing As Renovation Activity Surges

MENAFN - GetNews)With a wave of renovation and redevelopment projects underway across the Orlando region, local environmental safety firmis urging residential and commercial property owners to schedule professionalbefore beginning construction or remodeling activities. Hidden asbestos-containing materials in older buildings pose serious health and regulatory risks when disturbed.

Asbestos - a once-common building material used for insulation, flooring, ceilings, and roofing - can release microscopic fibers into the air when its materials are disrupted. Inhalation of these fibers has been linked to severe illnesses such as asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma, making professional testing an essential step in renovation planning and property transactions.

“Many property owners assume that asbestos is a concern of the past,” said Melinda Peters, spokesperson for ADS Partners.“But structures built before the 1980s - especially homes and commercial buildings common in Orlando's urban core - can still harbor hazardous materials. Testing before work begins protects both occupants and workers, and ensures compliance with state and federal regulations.”

ADS Partners' certified technicians conduct comprehensive asbestos surveys that include visual inspections, bulk material sampling, and air quality monitoring. Upon completion, property owners receive detailed reports that support safe planning and compliance with Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and federal NESHAP standards.

Florida regulations require that asbestos materials be identified and managed carefully during renovation or demolition activities to minimize airborne emissions and protect public health. Licensed asbestos professionals, such as those on the ADS Partners team, have the expertise to conduct surveys in accordance with current safety protocols.

“Professional asbestos testing not only informs safe construction practices,” Peters added,“it also helps property owners avoid costly delays and potential legal liabilities that can arise from improper handling.” ADS Partners works with homeowners, real estate professionals, developers, and contractors throughout Central Florida.

Orlando's real estate and renovation market continues to grow, with many older structures undergoing updates or redevelopment. This increases the likelihood that asbestos-containing materials will be disturbed. In parallel, Florida's regulatory framework continues to prioritize public health through strict asbestos identification and management requirements. As awareness and compliance needs rise, ADS Partners' expertise positions the firm as a critical resource for community safety.

