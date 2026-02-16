M3linkedtm, C-SUITE NETWORKTM And Lcubed Consulting Announce Strategic Collaboration To Scale Geo-Based Executive Councils Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At C-SUITE NETWORKTM, our mission has always been to create elite spaces where today's most accomplished leaders connect, learn, and grow at the highest level," said Tricia Benn, CEO of C-SUITE NETWORKTM. "This collaboration with M3Linked, C-SUITE NETWORKTM and Lcubed Consulting Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Geo-Based Executive Councils Nationwide. This collaborative partnership will create new business networking, mastermind and peer to peer engagement opportunities for entrepreneurs and C Suite leaders natiownide.







New York, NY - February 16th, 2026 - M3Linked, C-SUITE NETWORK and Lcubed Consulting are announcing a groundbreaking partnership with the launch of C-SUITE NETWORK Geo Councils, a premier collaboration combining C-SUITE NETWORK's global influence, Lcubed Consulting leadership expertise and M3Linked's virtual event prowess. This innovative service is designed to provide unparalleled geography-based executive membership councils, virtual professional collaboration opportunities and solutions to entrepreneurs and c-suite professionals nationwide.

C-SUITE NETWORK Geo Councils brings together the strengths of M3Linked, C-SUITE NETWORK, and Lcubed Consulting and their vast, combined reach, to provide a unique virtual community experience and access to a shared roster of services. Some of the strategic service offerings include:

-Virtual Meeting Platform

-Enhanced Membership Options

-Digital Creator Resources

-Access to C-SUITE NETWORK In-Person and Online Events, Communities, Content, and --Commerce

-PR & Influencer Marketing

Through this collaboration, clients gain access to enhanced connection opportunities coupled with a shared, trusted community, fostering new growth opportunities for businesses across all industries.

"The collaboration with C-SUITE NETWORK and Lcubed Consulting is about creating enhanced opportunities for business leaders to network and collaborate nationwide," said Joe Beck, Chief Executive Officer of M3Linked. "I'm excited about our joint venture and eager to help drive growth and development as we expand into several new virtual communities with our partners nationwide," added Abby Beck, the Chief Operating Officer of M3Linked.

This partnership redefines how entrepreneurs and business leaders engage across communities by delivering:

Enhanced Connections: Leveraging the M3Linked platform, this partnership perfectly blends high-powered virtual experiences with impactful, in-person events

Empowering Growth: Offering enhanced services across communities

Expanding Opportunities: Creating new opportunities for business connection and collaboration

"C-SUITE NETWORK Geo Councils is about unlocking outcomes," said Lisa L. Levy, Founder of Lcubed Consulting. "By uniting the C-SUITE NETWORK's influence with M3Linked's proven community engine and Lcubed's leadership strategy, we're giving entrepreneurs and executives a frictionless way to build relationships, accelerate deals, and scale impact across markets," Lisa L. Levy added.

"At C-SUITE NETWORK, our mission has always been to create elite spaces where today's most accomplished leaders connect, learn, and grow at the highest level," said Tricia Benn, CEO of C-SUITE NETWORK. "This collaboration with M3Linked and Lcubed Consulting brings that mission to life by delivering elevated virtual experiences that expand executive influence, strengthen peer-to-peer relationships, and reinforce the credibility, visibility, and status leaders gain through the C-SUITE NETWORK," emphasized Tricia Benn

For additional information HERE

About C-SUITE NETWORK

C-SUITE NETWORK is the trusted global network serving the C-Suite community, designed to drive reach, discovery, and conversion for today's most influential business leaders. Through its integrated media platform, services, and marketplace, C-SUITE NETWORK accelerates growth by amplifying content, connections, and credibility at scale.

At the core of its vision is the monetization of the C-Suite Executive Ecosystem through its proprietary 4 Cs Platform -Content, Counsel, Community, and Commerce. By delivering economies of scale, C-SUITE NETWORK enables leaders and organizations to streamline operations, maximize efficiency, and elevate executive influence through premium content, expert counsel and tools, curated executive communities, and powerful commerce opportunities where authority, opportunity, and impact converge.

C-SUITE NETWORK offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-SUITE TV, C-SUITE RADIO, C-SUITE BOOK CLUB, and C-SUITE NETWORK ADVISORS. Learn more HERE or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Lcubed Consulting

Lcubed Consulting is a Phoenix-based management consulting and advisory firm specializing in adaptive transformation, AI-enabled value creation, and succession planning. The firm partners with public- and private-sector organizations, including government agencies, utilities, financial services, healthcare, and mid-market enterprises-to align people, process, technology, and data for measurable outcomes. Through its proprietary Adaptive Transformation Framework and AI Value Path, Lcubed Consulting helps organizations move beyond AI experimentation to practical, mission-aligned implementation-preserving institutional knowledge, strengthening leadership pipelines, mitigating risk, and accelerating sustainable, future-ready growth. Learn more HERE

About M3Linked

M3Linked is the nation's premier nationwide entrepreneur collaboration community. M3Linked provides access to targeted, inclusive yet exclusive alliances and profitable opportunities in private, invite-only, curated events that offer much more than just networking and learning...they are genuine experiences. M3Linked operates nationwide, excluding the State of Arizona. Learn more HERE