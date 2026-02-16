UVMC Donation Helps Expand Edison State Nursing Wing In Piqua

MENAFN - GetNews)



Piqua, OH - February 16, 2026 - Edison State Community College announced that it has received a generous donation through the UVMC Community Benefit Fund to support the planned nursing wing addition at the College's Piqua Campus. The new addition will be named the Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health Nursing Wing Addition at Edison State Community College.

“Edison State is tremendously grateful for the gift provided by the UVMC Community Benefit Fund in support of our nursing wing addition,” said Edison State President Dr. Chris Spradlin.“The impacts of this donation will be far-reaching. It will allow our nursing faculty and staff to serve students in a state-of-the-art learning environment; it will provide our nursing students with an ideal space to attend classes, practice their clinical skills, and collaborate with each other on their educational journeys; and it will allow us to expand both our associate and bachelor's degrees in nursing.”

He added,“Ultimately, the donation will help to improve the lives of community members by providing them with outstanding health care close to home. Edison State has a long history of strong collaboration with Premier Health and Upper Valley Medical Center, specifically, and we are excited to see the next stage in this partnership take shape. Working together, we will help students to achieve their educational goals and realize their dreams.”

The Edison Foundation at Edison State continues building regional support for the project and has raised $4.1 million of the $4.5 million needed, with construction expected to begin in August 2026 and the addition planned to open for the fall 2027 semester.

Academic Programs and Educational Opportunities at Edison State

Edison State Community College provides higher education, career training, and academic pathways designed to help students achieve their educational and professional goals. Through a wide range of degree and certificate programs, the College supports learners in building the knowledge and skills needed for today's workforce. Its associate degree nursing program in Piqua plays an important role in preparing future health care professionals for the region.

Nursing and health sciences education

Edison State offers comprehensive nursing programs that prepare students for clinical excellence and patient-centered care. Their Registered Nursing and LPN/ADN Transition associate degree programs have trained skilled nurses since 1987, helping graduates enter the health care field with strong academic and practical foundations.

Hands-on learning and clinical skill development

The College emphasizes real-world training through modern learning environments where students can practice essential clinical skills. The planned nursing wing addition will further enhance these opportunities by expanding classroom and simulation space for nursing students and faculty.

Degree advancement and continuing education

Edison State supports lifelong learning through academic advancement opportunities, including its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, approved in 2024. This allows registered nurses to continue their education locally while strengthening the region's health care workforce.

Student support and community workforce impact

In addition to academics, Edison State provides student-centered support services and strong partnerships with regional health care organizations. These collaborations ensure students are prepared to succeed in their careers while contributing positively to the health and well-being of communities across the Miami Valley.

About the College

Edison State Community College has served the greater Miami Valley for 50 years, providing higher education and advanced training opportunities that support individual goals and regional workforce needs. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and recognized by the Ohio Board of Regents at the highest level. With locations in Piqua, Greenville, Eaton, and Troy, the College remains focused on education that strengthens communities and expands opportunity across the region.