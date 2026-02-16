Patra Ann Smith Empowers Readers To Overcome Addiction In New Book Dear Addiction Cease And Desist

MENAFN - GetNews) Patra Ann Smith, the co-author of the best-selling Dear Fear Volume 2, has unveiled her latest work, Dear Addiction: Cease and Desis. In this empowering and deeply personal booklet, Smith guides readers through breaking free from the cycle of addiction, offering a practical approach to ending the on-again-off-again relationship with addiction once and for all.

Dear Addiction: Cease and Desist presents addiction as a deceptive entity with an agenda, emphasizing how it hijacks lives by presenting itself as a friend and comforter. Smith's transformative message empowers readers to see addiction for what it truly is-a purpose-stealing enemy. By removing the veil of deception, readers will be equipped to fight back, strengthening their resolve to permanently free themselves from addiction's grip.

Smith's personal journey through addiction and recovery shapes the heart of the book, which offers not only insight but also actionable steps to eradicate addiction from life. The book's primary message is clear: God is bigger than any challenge, and through self-admission, community support, and the right tools, anyone can break free from addiction's cycle. The ultimate goal is to hand addiction a "cease and desist" letter, marking the final chapter of its destructive power.

"I wrote Dear Addiction: Cease and Desist to provide others with the tools that helped me break free from my own struggle," said Smith. "This booklet is a profound realization that addiction is not a friend, but an enemy that steals from your life. By recognizing it for what it is, readers can strengthen their commitment to their sobriety and live life on their own terms."

Patra Smith, born in Freeport, Bahamas, is a motivational speaker and life coach. Having experienced firsthand the transformative power of detoxifying both the mind and body, she now dedicates her life to guiding others through their personal journeys of healing. With her books and coaching, Patra has helped countless individuals find clarity and peace, breaking free from the bonds of addiction and other life-altering challenges.

About Patra Ann Smith:

