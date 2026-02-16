MENAFN - GetNews)



Right Hand SeniorCare Highlights Specialized Home Care for Veterans in Northshore, LA-honoring those who served with compassionate in-home support that protects independence, dignity, and peace of mind for every family Hand SeniorCare, led by owner Heather Monoc, is spotlighting its specialized home care for veterans in Northshore, LA. Serving retired service members who want to age at home, the agency provides trained, non-medical support such as personal care, daily living assistance, mobility help, and companionship. Their services also ease the burden on family caregivers, offering peace of mind while honoring veterans with dignity and respect.

Northshore, LA - Right Hand SeniorCare is reaffirming its commitment to the Northshore veteran community by highlighting its specialized home care programs tailored for those who have served. Under the leadership of owner Heather Monoc, the agency continues to mobilize its compassionate team to address the unique requirements of veterans across the region, ensuring they receive the dignity and support they earned.

The Northshore area is home to a significant population of retired service members who prefer to age in the comfort of their own residences. Right Hand SeniorCare has long recognized that veterans often face distinct health and mobility challenges that require a seasoned, specialized approach to caregiving. By focusing on these specific needs, the agency remains a vital resource in closing local service gaps and providing reliable support for the nation's heroes.

A cornerstone of the agency's mission is the provision of specialized home care that Northshore families have come to rely on for daily living assistance. The caregivers at Right Hand SeniorCare are specifically trained to assist with a variety of essential non-medical tasks, including:



Personal Care: Grooming and mobility assistance.

Daily Living Support: Assistance with various household tasks and routine activities to ensure a smooth day-to-day experience. Emotional Support: Meaningful companionship to combat isolation and foster independence.



Beyond the direct care of the veteran, Right Hand SeniorCare remains a trusted partner for family caregivers. By integrating professional home care, local residents can alleviate the physical and emotional weight of primary caregiving. This support allows family members to step back from the daily demands of care, providing peace of mind and enabling them to focus on quality time together.

"It remains a profound privilege to offer our support to the heroes in our community who have sacrificed so much," said Heather Monoc, owner of Right Hand SeniorCare. "We understand that veterans have unique stories, and our ongoing goal is to provide care that honors their service while ensuring they stay safe and happy in their own homes. We want every local veteran family to know that they are never alone."

As 2026 continues, Right Hand SeniorCare remains dedicated to building lasting relationships with the veteran community. The agency is currently accepting veteran clients and is prepared to help families navigate their care options and maximize the support available to them.

For more information on Right Hand Senior Services and their home care for veterans in Northshore, LA please visit their website at .

About Right Hand Senior Care:

Right Hand Senior Care is a premier home care agency serving the Northshore, Louisiana community. Led by Heather Monoc, the company specializes in personalized, non-medical in-home assistance for the aging population and military veterans, ensuring clients maintain their independence with respect and dignity.