Luxury Aircraft Solutions Unveils Enhanced Digital Platform And Expands Executive Team

Luxury Aircraft Solutions, a premier private aviation brokerage and management firm, today announced the expansion of its executive charter specialist team and the launch of two innovative digital tools designed to streamline the private jet booking experience: the JetFinder aircraft search engine and a real-time Empty Leg booking feature.

The announcement comes as the company reinforces its commitment to human expertise and backing in an industry, seeing more companies completely hands off giving AI control of everything. Luxury Aircraft Solutions has recently hired two senior executive charter specialists with decades of aviation experience, bringing deep knowledge of flight operations, international handling, and luxury concierge services to the platform, joining their already established charter specialist team.

Expert-Backed Technology: The Human Advantage

While many aviation platforms rely solely on algorithmic pricing, Luxury Aircraft Solutions has introduced what it calls an "Expert-Verified Instant Pricing" model into their already industry leading instant quote tools. The system combines the speed of digital technology with the accuracy of seasoned aviation professionals who understand the complex variables that impact private charter operations, from de-icing requirements and crew rest regulations to real-time runway conditions and international handling protocols. "Technology can provide speed, but expertise ensures accuracy," says Daniel Hirschhorn, Managing Partner at Luxury Aircraft Solutions. "Our platform delivers instant pricing, but every quote is validated by professionals who have spent decades navigating the complexities of Part 135 and Part 121 charter operations. This combination gives our clients both efficiency and confidence.”

The approach addresses a common industry challenge: automated systems that generate quotes without accounting for operational realities, leading to price adjustments and booking complications. By ensuring the technology serves its purpose, the charter specialist team aims to provide transparent, predictable, and reliable pricing from the first interaction.

Introducing JetFinder: Transparent Aircraft Search

At the center of the company's technological expansion is JetFinder, now available at . The comprehensive aircraft search tool represents a significant step toward transparency in private aviation booking, offering features previously unavailable to most charter clients:

Access to 6,000+ Aircraft: Browse an extensive fleet database including specific tail numbers, detailed interior photographs, and third-party safety ratings.

Transparent Pricing Structure: Members can access direct operator pricing through the platform, eliminating traditional broker markup layers.

Detailed Aircraft Specifications: View cabin dimensions, range of capabilities, passenger capacity, and amenity information to make informed decisions.

The JetFinder tool is integrated into both the public website at and the company's proprietary Luxury Aircraft membership portal, which provides clients with comprehensive trip management from initial booking through flight completion.

Empty Legs: Making Private Aviation More Accessible

Complementing the JetFinder launch, Luxury Aircraft Solutions has introduced a dedicated Empty Leg booking feature at empty-legs. Empty Legs are repositioning flights that occur when aircraft need to return to their home base or move to pick up another client and are typically empty, representing an opportunity for significant savings on private jet travel. They launched the Voyager Program at a low cost to get access, which is perfect for spontaneous or flexible travelers.

The new feature provides:

Live Feed Updates: Real-time inventory of available repositioning flights across the company's operator network.

Route Flexibility: Options for various departure and arrival cities, with the ability to customize dates within available windows.

Instant Booking Capability: Streamlined reservation process for time-sensitive opportunities.

"Empty Legs have always existed in private aviation, but accessing them traditionally required insider connections," Joseph Catanese (co-founder) noted. "We've made this inventory transparent and bookable, whether someone is planning a last-minute business trip or a family getaway to the Bahamas. The savings can be substantial-sometimes 75% or more off standard rates."

Strategic Growth and Expansion

The technology launches coincide with strategic team expansion across Luxury Aircraft Solutions' Melbourne, Florida, and New York offices. The two new senior executive charter specialists bring expertise spanning international operations, complex multi-leg itineraries, corporate flight lift missions and high-touch client service.

This growth reflects increasing demand for the company's approach to private aviation. As the platform scales, Luxury Aircraft Solutions maintains its commitment to 24/7 expert support, ensuring that every booking, whether through their instant quoting tools, JetFinder, the Empty Leg feature, or direct consultation, benefits from professional oversight.

"We're not building just a booking website; we're building a specialized flight department for each of our clients," Hirschhorn added. "Years of expertise stand behind every 'Request Quote' button on our platform."

About Luxury Aircraft Solutions

Founded in 2011, Luxury Aircraft Solutions is a private aviation firm specializing in on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and aircraft management services. Through its innovative one-off charters or membership portal and newly enhanced digital tools, the company provides transparent, wholesale access to private aviation, supported by 24/7 expert human oversight. With offices in Melbourne, Florida and New York, Luxury Aircraft Solutions serves clients globally with a focus on operational excellence, transparent pricing, and personalized service.

Luxury Aircraft is built on the premise that the people who fly private are often juggling multiple roles. From being parents, to fitness to running companies. At Luxury Aircraft, they help those people optimize their time, not waste it.

