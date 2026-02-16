Creative Biolabs Advances The Microbiome Frontier With Next-Generation Probiotic And Postbiotic Research Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biolabs, a leading contract research organization (CRO), has announced the expansion of its comprehensive service suite dedicated to the microbiome.

New York, USA - February 16, 2026 - By integrating cutting-edge Next-Generation Probiotics (NGPs) and highly stable postbiotics, the company is setting new benchmarks in the development of Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs) to address metabolic, gastrointestinal, and oncological challenges.







The Strategic Shift to Postbiotics and Functional Metabolites

A significant highlight of this expansion is the company's focus on postbiotics, the beneficial byproducts produced by probiotics. Unlike live bacteria, postbiotics-such as short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like Butyrate-offer superior stability, being resistant to heat and stomach acid. This makes them ideal for applications in functional foods, supplements, and cosmeceuticals where cold-chain logistics are impractical.

"The industry is moving beyond just delivering live cultures," stated a technical director at Creative Biolabs. "Our goal is to provide targeted, bioavailable metabolites that directly support the gut barrier and immune modulation. Postbiotics represent the future of stable, fast-acting microbiome interventions."

Ensuring Quality through Analytical Development and Qualification

The complexity of microbiome-derived therapies necessitates rigorous oversight. Creative Biolabs has fortified its analytical development and qualification services for live biotherapeutic products. This infrastructure supports the entire drug development lifecycle, from microbial identification and strain engineering to potency testing and bioburden monitoring.

By employing advanced technologies like 16S rRNA sequencing and metabolomic profiling, the company ensures that every microbial candidate meets the stringent safety and efficacy standards required for clinical transition. These services are pivotal for qualifying "engineered therapeutic strains" that can survive the host environment and deliver precise therapeutic payloads.

Pioneering Research in Next-Generation Probiotics (NGPs)

Creative Biolabs continues to lead in microbiome therapeutics research solutions, specifically targeting high-potential species such as Akkermansia muciniphila and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. Unlike traditional broad-spectrum probiotics, these NGPs are selected for their specific mechanisms of action, such as enhancing intestinal epithelial signaling or modulating the gut-brain axis.

Technical Analysis: How Microbiome Therapeutics Differ

To help partners navigate this evolving field, Creative Biolabs highlights several key distinctions in their research methodology:

Bioavailability vs. Colonization: While probiotics must colonize the gut to be effective, postbiotics provide immediate bioavailability of active compounds Stability: Using synthetic biology, researchers can now design "synchronized lysis circuits" to control the release of therapeutic molecules within the gut.

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs is a premier CRO specializing in microbial research and drug discovery. With ISO 9001:2015 certification and world-renowned scientists, the company provides end-to-end solutions-from microbial isolation to preclinical animal studies-empowering global biopharmaceutical partners to unlock the full potential of the human microbiome.