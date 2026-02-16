Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Picture Book book "ABRA*CA*DABRA" by Terry Bean, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Asher Syed for Readers' Favorite

ABRACADABRA by Terry Bean follows Dani, a young girl who leaves home during an argument between her parents and goes to a lake she often visits. There, she picks up a branch shaped like a wand and notices her reflection speaking from the water. The reflection listens as Dani explains the argument and asks her to name her feelings and the feelings she wants to have. The reflection explains that directing attention to pleasant thoughts can change how one feels and presents the idea of an inner“Wizard” used to guide choices by checking feelings. The reflection offers daily practices, encouragement, and affirmations, then disappears after saying“ABRACADABRA.” Dani applies these ideas over time, sharing the approach with others but keeping her lake reflection private.

ABRACADABRA, written by Terry Bean and illustrated by Ronda and Adee, has become a favorite in our home for both reading and conversation. The story is excellently written at a level that even my youngest reader could manage, yet the message proved helpful for me as a parent as well. The guidance offered is practical and usable, such as encouraging a child to pause before a decision and ask which option will lead to a calmer or more settled feeling afterward, a technique my daughter now uses when deciding whether to finish homework before moving on to play. The illustrations are absolutely gorgeous and were the reason my daughter selected the book for nighttime reading to begin with. A jewel-toned palette leans into a stunning purple overlay, giving each scene visual appeal. Dani is lifelike, and the art throughout is first-rate, making this book a wonderful addition to the bedtime rotation."

You can learn more about Terry Bean and "ABRA*CA*DABRA" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.