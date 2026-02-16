Strive To Thrive Counselling Creates Space Where Saying No Doesn't Make People Difficult-It Makes Them Whole

MENAFN - GetNews) Strive to Thrive Counselling & Wellness is a Surrey, BC-based therapy practice specializing in individual therapy, women's issues, and couples therapy, led by Clinical Counsellor Amy Wasney, MPCC-P.







Strive to Thrive Counselling & Wellness operates on a premise that feels radical in a culture obsessed with productivity: it's okay to stop doing it all.

Founded by Clinical Counsellor Amy Wasney, the practice has become known as a space that gives people permission to be imperfect, honest, and fully themselves-where saying no doesn't make them difficult, it makes them whole.

"Everyone has a story," Wasney explained. "Your life experiences shape who you are, but they do not have to define who you will become."

The practice offers individual and couples therapy, but also distinct women's issues therapy. All approaches rooted in the belief that change is possible at any life stage. Wasney's approach focuses on each client's story deeply. She added that everything takes place on her clients' terms, at their pace, in a space where they feel heard.

Individual therapy at Strive to Thrive provides a confidential space to explore thoughts, to give an unbiased, professional look at different behaviors. The goal is to enhance well-being and self-awareness, to give clients a self-understanding of their emotions.







"Talking through emotions, thoughts, and behaviors in a supportive space can foster self-acceptance, confidence, and empowerment," Wasney noted. "Taking this step can lead to healthier relationships, improved decision-making, and a more fulfilling life."

What distinguishes Strive to Thrive from traditional therapy practices is the emphasis on permission-permission to be imperfect, permission to set boundaries, permission to stop performing, permission to start becoming. This philosophy resonates particularly with people who've spent years prioritizing everyone else's needs over their own.

Wasney stated that she understands that therapy starts can feel like a big decision. To make the process easier, she offers a free 15-minute consultation where potential clients can discuss their goals. This brief session gives people a chance to ask questions, share initial concerns, or just get a sense of the therapeutic approach without any commitment.

"I understand that it takes courage to take the first step," Wasney said. "But together, we can work through the challenges and roadblocks that are standing in the way of your personal growth."

More information about Strive to Thrive Counselling & Wellness is available on the company's official website.