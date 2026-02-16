Matthew West-James' New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Memoir book "Unlearning What Worked" by Matthew West-James, currently available at .

Reviewed By Stephanie Lynn for Readers' Favorite

Our lives tend to reflect the result of the challenges we've faced and the choices we make. In this thought-provoking read, author Matthew West-James recalls lessons he learned over the years and shares some of the wisdom and insight he gained from these moments. A collection of conversations and situations that changed him, forcing him to rethink his choices and preconceived notions, and led him to take a good, long look at what worked and what no longer fit into the life he was building. These seemingly ordinary events became the building blocks that eventually brought him to where he is today. This isn't a self-help or how-to book, but rather a real and honest example of how the path to success often looks different from season to season. Our lives don't follow an exact formula, instead they often follow as the result of a series of choices made over time. Some are small and seemingly inconsequential, while others are larger and might appear monumental at the time, yet in hindsight might have very little influence on our lives down the road. Unlearning What Worked encourages readers to look at their own lives and to consider what still works and where we can make improvements on our own journey through life.

Unlearning What Worked by Matthew West-James is a powerful read. This simple and bluntly honest account shares some helpful lessons that are often overlooked and yet are essential. His relatable and down-to-earth style makes this an enjoyable and enlightening read. It encourages readers to rethink what we might have perceived as failures, and to start seeing them more as life lessons that serve as stepping stones to the next point. Failure and mistakes are inevitable, but how we handle them and our response matter much more than the fact that we mess up from time to time. These pivotal moments define us. This book offers a fresh look at how the very struggles that make us human also make us who we are as individuals. There is potential and worth in each of us. We need only believe we have something of value to offer and have the humility and grace to accept that failure isn't a defining flaw, but is instead a powerful tool that helps build character. Our response to these critical events is what hones the skills needed to move forward and make a difference. This book takes a candid look at what it means to be human, delivering a message of hope and purpose along the way."

