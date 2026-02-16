Author's New Book“Leviatopia” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Fantasy/Sci-Fi book "Leviatopia" by Ran Cohen, Rebecca Michael, Daniel Egharevba, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Carol Thompson for Readers' Favorite

Leviatopia: Friend-Sheep Day by Ranco returns readers to the whimsical world of Levi the Whale, where Ella and her best friend Alex once discovered a city full of wonder. On a hot summer day, they feel the pull of that magical place again, especially when a mysterious message arrives on their enchanted green bicycle. Leviatopia is preparing for its annual Friend-Sheep Day, a tradition meant to teach patience and care by pairing every citizen with a sheep. This year, however, something has gone awry. The sheep have begun copying people, mirroring every rushed step, angry shout, and selfish grab, turning the town into chaos. Ella and Alex soon meet a mischievous boy whose potion prank caused the problem, and together they race to restore order. Their journey takes them through quirky shops, a magical bakery, playground disputes, and a wild town square, where they discover the true solution is not an antidote but a change in how people treat one another.

Ranco's writing is playful, warm, and designed for reading aloud, with gentle humor threaded through each scene. The pacing moves briskly from one imaginative episode to the next, keeping young readers engaged while building toward Ella's thoughtful speech about kindness and responsibility. The story balances lighthearted moments, such as Tootley's hoverboard jokes, with meaningful lessons about how behavior spreads through a community. The illustrations and bright Leviatopian setting add charm, and the repeating idea of sheep as mirrors makes the theme easy to grasp. Readers who enjoy magical adventure stories with heart, in the spirit of gentle fantasy classics, will appreciate how Leviatopia: Friend-Sheep Day combines laughter with simple wisdom about friendship, sharing, and leading by example. The classic storybook font is ideal for classroom reading."

