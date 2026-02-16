Author's New Book“Legend” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Short Story/Novela book "Legend" by Koo Yu, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Stephen Christopher for Readers' Favorite

Finn Parker is an immortal; she's 4,000 years old, but her metabolism froze, leaving her forever young and beautiful. The reader meets her in London in 1888, at the time of the Whitechapel murders. She has nothing better to do, so she goes on the hunt for Jack the Ripper. She partners with Emily, the niece of Paul Ashworth, a newspaper journalist with a keen interest in the Ripper. With a host of suspects, Finn and Emily narrow it down until Emily goes missing, and Finn must solve the crime alone. It culminates in a showdown in the tunnels under the city. What Finn discovers about the Ripper is far more than she imagined. Who is the killer? Find out once and for all in Yu Koo's novella, Legend: The Ripper's Eternal Echo.

Anyone keen to hear another take on who Jack the Ripper was will instantly love this book. Yu Koo very cleverly includes real-life Ripper suspect barrister Montague John Druitt and offers an alternate suggestion about his involvement and another take on his well-documented suicide. Finn Parker is an intriguing character, and her ability to move swiftly and climb high assists her greatly when she fears for her life. Any one of the suspects, real and imagined, could be the infamous Ripper, and the author provides some interesting choices. Legend is a fascinating read from beginning to end, and I had to keep turning pages until the truth was revealed. I was able to complete it in two sittings. As someone with a keen interest in what really happened back then, I'm highly satisfied with the ending."

You can learn more about Koo Yu and "Legend" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.