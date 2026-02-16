Author's New Book“Eleven Elements” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Time Travel book "Eleven Elements" by Robby Joshi, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Eleven Elements is the first book in the Healing Waters series by Robby Joshi. In the 26th century, humanity is living in a utopian society. Wars, hunger, and social divisions no longer exist. But when this ideal reality is threatened, Commander Max Renner and his regiment of time travelers are sent back in time to 21st-century Florida on a crucial mission to find the enigmatic author, Joshua DeWine. DeWine's Manifesto of Eleven Elements laid down the foundation of Max's ideal society. Things don't go according to plan, however. Max and his team lose some of their colleagues in this mission. Events spiral out of control when the FBI starts hunting Max and his friends. With DeWine out of the picture and his writings lost, can Max save his reality?

Provocative and futuristic, Eleven Elements is a brilliant start to an epic sci-fi saga. This thought-provoking novel pushes the boundaries of your imagination in ways that you never expected. Robby Joshi builds on an intriguing premise, drawing the reader into an immersive world full of invigorating ideas and tantalizing mysteries. Joshi takes his time to set up the characters and the plot. The narrative is deliberately paced, with careful attention to detail in the plot, filled with unpredictable twists and turns. Max's camaraderie with his colleagues and his romance with Nicole were some of the highlights of the book for me. The ending leaves things quite open-ended, and it only made me even more eager to read the sequel. If you enjoy sci-fi and futuristic concepts, this will be right up your alley!"

