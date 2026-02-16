18Plushotels.In Reveals US Cities Allowing 18-Year-Old Hotel Check-Ins In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) A new analysis from 18plushotels reveals the US cities with the highest number of hotels that allow 18-year-olds to check in - highlighting where young travelers can book with confidence in 2026.







While many US hotels set 21 as the minimum check-in age, a growing number still accept guests aged 18 and over. For young adults planning city breaks, festivals, campus visits or first solo trips, knowing where they can legally book a room is often the difference between a smooth trip and a last-minute cancellation.

According to data compiled by 18plushotels, the following cities have more than 100 hotels that accept 18-year-old guests:

1. Los Angeles, California - 372 hotels

2. San Diego, California - 180 hotels

3. New York City, NY - 128 hotels

4. Houston, Texas - 110 hotels

5. San Francisco, California - 110 hotels

Los Angeles stands out by a wide margin, with more than double the number of eligible hotels compared to second-placed San Diego. California dominates the ranking overall, claiming three of the five cities on the list.

“The assumption is often that 18-year-olds simply can't book hotels in the US, but that's not entirely true,” said Tomas Mazowski, founder of 18plushotels.“The reality is that policies vary city by city and hotel by hotel. In places like Los Angeles and San Diego, young travelers have far more choice than they might expect. Our goal is to make that information clear and easy to access before people book flights.”

California's Strong Showing

One of the more curious findings in the data is California's prominence. With Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco all exceeding 100 qualifying hotels, the state appears comparatively open to younger guests. This may be influenced by its large tourism infrastructure, strong domestic travel market and year-round event calendar.

From major music festivals and beach tourism in Southern California to tech-driven travel in San Francisco, demand from younger visitors could be shaping hotel policy more than many realize.

Major Cities - But Not All of Them

Another interesting angle is that not every major US city makes the cut. Only five cities nationwide currently exceed 100 hotels with an 18+ check-in policy. That suggests significant regional variation and highlights the need for careful research before booking.

New York City, despite its size and global visitor numbers, ranks third with 128 hotels - far behind Los Angeles. Houston's inclusion may surprise some travelers, but its large hotel inventory and business travel market appear to contribute to more flexible policies in certain properties.

A Growing Travel Segment

Independent travel among 18-20-year-olds continues to grow, whether for gap years, university visits, festivals, sporting events or first international trips. Yet age-based hotel policies remain inconsistent across the country.

“Turning 18 means you can vote, sign contracts and travel independently,” Mazowski added.“But in many US cities, you still can't easily check into a hotel. We believe transparency around these policies empowers young travelers and helps them plan smarter.”

18plushotels curates and verifies hotels that allow 18-year-old guests to check in, helping travelers avoid unexpected refusals at reception.

For more information and the full list of 18+ friendly hotels across the United States, visit 18plushotels.