Christy's Dubai Experience: Bringing 175 Years Of Heritage To The UAE

Dubai, UAE, February 16, 2026: British luxury home and lifestyle brand Christy hosted a curated brand experience in Dubai, marking a significant moment in its global journey. Envisioned as Luxury That Feels Like Home, the experience reflected Christy's philosophy of comfort, craftsmanship and timeless product design. The experience was hosted at The Biltmore Hotel Villas, Al Barsha.

The partnership brings together two strong legacies: Christy's 175 years of heritage, defined by innovation, quality and craftsmanship, and Jumbo Groups' leadership across distribution and retail. The UAE's appreciation for refined living, quality materials and design-led interiors aligns seamlessly with Christy's offerings. The partnership strengthens Christy's presence in the UAE, bringing the brand's premium bed and bath collections to consumers across the country.

Founded in 1850 in Manchester, UK, Christy is a heritage British home textiles brand known for inventing the world's first industrial terry towel. The brand has supplied premium bed and bath products to royalty, global sporting institutions and homes around the world.

