Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Heard)
Managers' transactions
16 February 2026 at 21:30 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Heard)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heard, David
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 143398/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: AQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1783 Unit price: 5.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1783 Volume weighted average price: 5.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: BATF
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17148 Unit price: 5.93834 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 17148 Volume weighted average price: 5.93834 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6699 Unit price: 5.94172 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6699 Volume weighted average price: 5.94172 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: MSIP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.942 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 82 Volume weighted average price: 5.942 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: UBSY
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 246318 Unit price: 5.94636 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 246318 Volume weighted average price: 5.94636 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2970 Unit price: 5.942 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2970 Volume weighted average price: 5.942 EUR
____________________________________________
Total aggregated transactions
Volume: 275 000 Volume weighted average price: 5.9457 EUR
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email:...
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment