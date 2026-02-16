Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Heard)


2026-02-16 02:40:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia Corporation
Managers' transactions
16 February 2026 at 21:30 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Heard)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heard, David
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 143398/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: AQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1783 Unit price: 5.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1783 Volume weighted average price: 5.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: BATF
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17148 Unit price: 5.93834 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 17148 Volume weighted average price: 5.93834 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6699 Unit price: 5.94172 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6699 Volume weighted average price: 5.94172 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: MSIP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.942 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 82 Volume weighted average price: 5.942 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: UBSY
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 246318 Unit price: 5.94636 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 246318 Volume weighted average price: 5.94636 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2970 Unit price: 5.942 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2970 Volume weighted average price: 5.942 EUR
____________________________________________

Total aggregated transactions
Volume: 275 000 Volume weighted average price: 5.9457 EUR

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email:...
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email:...


MENAFN16022026004107003653ID1110748209



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search