Sharjah Announces Ramadan Timings For Trucks To Ease Traffic Flow

The decision aims to improve traffic flow on main roads and enhance road safety during peak hours

During Ramadan, traffic patterns across the UAE often change due to altered work hours and increased movement before iftar.

To ensure smoother and safer travel, authorities implement special traffic regulations throughout the month.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, has announced adjusted truck movement restriction timings across the emirate during the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve traffic flow on main roads, and enhance road safety during peak hours.

Truck restriction timings will be as follows:

Morning: 6.30am to 10am

Evening: 2pm to 8pm

Specific road timings include:



Al Dhaid Road (from Intersection 7 to Al Dhaid City) and Al Habab–Al Madam–Emirates Bypass Road (both directions): 6.30am to 10.00am

Emirates Bypass Road (from Dubai toward Sharjah up to Intersection 7, one direction only): 2pm to 8pm, in addition to the morning period. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road: 12am to 5.30am



