Sharjah Introduces Electronic Toll Gates For Trucks: How Fees Will Be Collected

Sharjah has launched 'Masar,' an electronic toll collection system for heavy vehicles, replacing the traditional manual process with automated, data-driven enforcement.

The project connects toll collection points to the emirate's digital payment platform for secure, cashless transactions. Led by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority in partnership with the Sharjah Central Finance Department, the system is designed to improve traffic flow, transport fee accuracy, and operational efficiency across the emirate's heavy transport network.

"The 'Masar' project is a pioneering initiative in electronic fee collection for commercial trucks and represents a qualitative leap in institutional work systems. It replaces manual processes with advanced digital solutions,” said Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority.

The system uses sensors and artificial intelligence to automatically read truck data and collect fees without stopping vehicles at gates. According to the Authority, automated collection will reduce congestion at checkpoints, shorten truck transit times, and lower the margin of human error in fee processing.

Al Othmani explained that the project relies on an intelligent system supported by the latest sensor technologies and artificial intelligence, enabling highly accurate and instantaneous vehicle data reading.

This helps replace the traditional manual system with advanced digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce human intervention, and improve accuracy and reliability in collection operations.

Beyond toll collection, authorities said that the project supports smoother traffic movement and contributes to lower emissions by reducing idle time for trucks.

The truck toll gates are now linked to the emirate's digital payment infrastructure.“The project strengthens integration between government entities by connecting electronic toll gates to the digital wallet of the 'Tahseel' smart payment gateway,” said Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of the Central Finance Department.

Payments will be processed through Tahseel for a secure, cashless transactions and real-time financial reporting.

Officials said the move improves transparency, speeds up collections, and supports Sharjah's broader push toward smart infrastructure and logistics efficiency.



