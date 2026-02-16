Ramadan In UAE: Retailers Have High Levels Of Food Reserves, Says Minister
As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, he stressed that retailers have a significant supply of products, especially essential consumer goods.
This was announced following a field tour conducted by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE's minister of economy and tourism and chairman of the Higher Committee for Consumer Protection, inspecting several retail outlets - including the Emirates Co-operative Society and Spinneys - across the UAE to ensure the stability of prices for goods and products in the markets and their availability in quantities sufficient to meet consumer needs during the holy month of Ramadan.
