Ramadan In UAE: Retailers Have High Levels Of Food Reserves, Says Minister

Mandatory item displays

The UAE's Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Tuesday for the crescent sighting. The holy month is expected to begin in the UAE either on Wednesday or Thursday.

In accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 120 of 2022 concerning the rules and regulations for pricing consumer goods, the Ministry said that the decision also grants the relevant authorities the right to monitor compliance with the unit price policy by both physical and digital retailers. Furthermore, it empowers consumers to file complaints against retailers and digital retailers who violate the provisions of this decision.

It's mandatory for retail stores in the UAE, both physical and digital establishments exceeding 1,000 square meters, to display unit prices clearly and legibly using standardised units of measurement for each item, the Ministry of Economy said on Monday.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, the ministry prohibited any price increases for essential goods such as cooking oils, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread, wheat, and others without prior approval.

Al Marri noted that adhering to the unit price policy for consumer goods and cleaning products in retail outlets and stores provides consumers with accurate information, helping them rationalise their consumption and make the best choices among alternatives.

This also ensures fair competition among goods based on the unit price, rather than solely on the total promotional price currently offered in the market, he added.

The minister stressed that the ministry will ensure that all the required quantities of key consumer goods are available and any unjustified price increases are prevented during the holy month.

He noted that the ministry also monitors compliance with promotional offers and discounts announced by outlets and societies during Ramadan.