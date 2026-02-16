Abu Dhabi Asks Developers To Submit Intersts For Off-Plan Projects Digitally

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) on Monday announced the launch of the digitization of Expressions of Interest (EoI) for off-plan projects through its Madhmoun platform.

Going forward, all developers on new development projects will be required to register these interests from investors on the platform, the regulator said. An EoI is an early payment submitted by a buyer to a developer for off-plan projects to express interests to buy property.

Adrec said it will have direct oversight, ensuring investor protection through the depositing of EoI funds into a government-managed preparatory escrow account. It represents a shift from traditional off-plan investment practices, establishing a governed operational framework aligned with international best practices that safeguards all stakeholders in the real estate off-plan buying journey.

“Safeguarding the interests of investors while keeping in mind the operational nuances of developers is always at the heart of our ongoing real estate sector transformation,” said Engineer Sultan Al Memari, acting executive director of the Real Estate Regulation Sector at Adrec.

“We are constantly working on elevating the real estate ecosystem through the modernisation of policies and digital transformation. This and many more initiatives will continue to cement Abu Dhabi's position as a trusted real estate investment destination for years to come,” he said.

This approach eliminates traditional intermediary risks through digital refund mechanisms and enhanced oversight capabilities, providing superior monitoring and fund protection across all transactions.



