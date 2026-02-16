UAE In Pole Position As Global Wealth Migration Surges

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A powerful new wave of global wealth migration is gathering pace as high-net-worth individuals rethink where they live, invest and structure their assets, with the UAE rapidly reinforcing its position as one of the world's most preferred destinations for the super-rich.

Fresh data from global financial advisory firm deVere Group shows that about 35 per cent of high-net-worth individuals are actively considering relocating to lower-tax and policy-stable jurisdictions, reflecting a structural shift in global wealth flows driven by taxation changes, geopolitical uncertainty and long-term wealth preservation strategies. The findings, based on the firm's international client base of more than 80,000 wealthy individuals, indicate growing interest in cross-border relocation among investors from the UK, Europe, Australia, Asia and parts of Africa.

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

Advisers say the so-called“Great Wealth Migration” is accelerating as affluent families increasingly seek jurisdictions offering fiscal predictability, political stability and long-term residency options. Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, said wealthy individuals are no longer moving simply for growth opportunities but to safeguard assets and future-proof family wealth against sudden policy or tax shifts.“High-net-worth individuals are reassessing where they base themselves and their assets in response to tax changes, geopolitical tension and policy unpredictability. This is structured, deliberate planning,” he noted.

The UAE has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift, attracting entrepreneurs, investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with its zero personal income tax regime, strong legal framework, world-class infrastructure and long-term residency programmes such as the Golden Visa. These factors, combined with political stability and global connectivity, are positioning the country as a safe haven for internationally mobile capital and talent.

According to Henley & Partners' latest Private Wealth Migration Report, the UAE is expected to remain the world's leading destination for millionaire inflows in 2026, building on record net inflows in recent years. The report has consistently ranked the UAE among the top wealth magnets globally, driven by pro-business policies, robust financial services and a lifestyle offering that combines security with global mobility.

Property markets are playing a crucial role in attracting global wealth. Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to draw high-net-worth investors seeking both lifestyle and investment opportunities, with strong capital appreciation and rental yields enhancing the UAE's appeal.

Luxury real estate transactions in Dubai have surged over the past three years, with demand from European, Asian and African investors fuelling record sales in prime and ultra-prime segments.

Global property consultancy Knight Frank recently noted that Dubai has firmly established itself as a leading destination for private capital and family offices. Faisal Durrani, Partner and Head of Research for Mena at Knight Frank, said the emirate's appeal lies in its unique combination of tax efficiency, regulatory transparency and lifestyle advantages.“Dubai has evolved into a global wealth hub, attracting capital from across Europe, Asia and Africa as investors seek both security and growth,” he said.

A recent analytical article in Khaleej Times highlighted how the UAE's strategic positioning as a global financial and investment hub is accelerating wealth inflows. The column noted that policy consistency, economic diversification and investor-friendly regulations have strengthened the country's reputation as a preferred base for global entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families seeking stability amid rising geopolitical and fiscal uncertainty elsewhere.

Advisory firms report that relocation decisions are increasingly driven by defensive considerations rather than purely expansion strategies. Families are reviewing tax residency structures, inheritance planning, corporate domiciles and asset protection frameworks to reduce exposure to single jurisdictions and enhance long-term resilience. Changes in capital gains and inheritance taxes in several developed economies have accelerated these discussions, prompting many wealthy individuals to diversify residency and business operations.

The clustering of wealth around policy-stable jurisdictions is becoming more pronounced, with the UAE standing out for its clarity and consistency. Long-term visas, full foreign ownership in many sectors and streamlined business setup processes are encouraging entrepreneurs to shift both personal and corporate bases to the country. The UAE's strategic location between East and West, coupled with its role as a global aviation and financial hub, further strengthens its attractiveness.

Wealth managers say while relocation decisions remain complex and require careful planning around taxation treaties and regulatory compliance, the direction of travel is clear.“Global wealth is increasingly flowing towards jurisdictions that combine low taxes with institutional strength, legal certainty and high living standards.”

“As geopolitical and fiscal uncertainties persist across many traditional wealth centres, the UAE's rise as a global magnet for capital and talent is expected to accelerate further,” they argue.