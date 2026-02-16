Eighth Edition Of UAE Tour Starts Tomorrow In Al Dhafra

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The eighth edition of the UAE Tour 2026, the only UCI WorldTour race in the Middle East, will start on Tuesday in Al Dhafra Region, with the participation of 145 elite riders representing 21 international teams.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by AD Ports Group, the race will run over seven stages covering a total distance of 1,004.2 km and will continue until February 22.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council held a press conference at the Colnago Store on Al Hudayriyat Island, attended by Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Assistant Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, a large number of representatives of partners and sponsors, and five leading riders taking part in the tour, who spoke about their ambitions and readiness for the race.

Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe, Isaac del Toro of UAE Team XRG, regarded as one of the most prominent rising talents after winning the Tour de l'Avenir 2023 and joining UAE Team, Jonathan Milan of Lidl Trek, Joshua Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers, and Lennert Van Eetvelt of Lotto Intermarché, affirmed their readiness to compete in the eighth edition of the UAE Tour.

The seven stages of the UAE Tour, sponsored by AD Ports Group, include varied routes featuring mountain climbs as well as desert and urban roads, passing new landmarks and scenic natural locations across the UAE, covering a total distance of 1,004.2 km. The first stage will run from Madinat Zayed Council in Al Dhafra Region to Liwa Fort over 144 km, sponsored by Bin Hamoodah Auto.