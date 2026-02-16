Iran's Revolutionary Guards Begin Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz
Intensive drills were being conducted by the Guards' naval forces under supervision of the head of the IRGC, according to state TV, after the United States deployed a large naval force to the Gulf.ALSO READ
- Iranian official says Revolutionary Guards have no plan to hold military exercises in the Gulf US tanker approached by Iranian gunboats in Strait of Hormuz US issues fresh guidance to vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz as Iran tensions simmer
