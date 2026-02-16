Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Begin Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz


2026-02-16 02:25:18
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps began a series of military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz - a narrow and strategic waterway in the Gulf - on Monday, state media reported.

Intensive drills were being conducted by the Guards' naval forces under supervision of the head of the IRGC, according to state TV, after the United States deployed a large naval force to the Gulf.

Khaleej Times

