EU Commission To Attend Trump's Board Of Peace Meeting As Observer
"The EU Commission is not becoming a member of the board of peace; we are participating in this meeting precisely in our longstanding commitment to the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as to take part in international efforts to support reconstruction and the post-war recovery in Gaza," spokesperson Guillaume Mercier told reporters.ALSO READ
