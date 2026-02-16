Visa-Free Entry For Omani Citizens To Azerbaijan Till Feb 2027

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Omani citizens will no longer require a visa to enter Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The decision came into effect on February 15, 2026, and will be implemented for a year, until February 15, 2027.

Omani citizens can enter and reside in Azerbaijan without the need for a prior visa for a 30-day period, Oman's ministry announced. Such travel can take place three times during the year.

A passport which is valid for no less than six months from the date of entry is necessary. Oman nationals should also ensure that they have health insurance for the period of stay.



