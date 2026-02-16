'Godfather' Actor Robert Duvall Passes Away, Wife Confirms

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home," his wife Luciana Duvall said in a statement.

