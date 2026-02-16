Indigo Extends Flight Cancellations Till March 28 Amid Iran Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) IndiGo issued a travel advisory on X listing four affected destinations, all located in regions impacted by current airspace restrictions around Iran.

The airline stated,“Considering the ongoing developments in the region around Iran and its associated airspace, flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent remain impacted.”

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

The airline added that“the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels



IndiGo noted that it will keep a close watch on the situation and make necessary schedule adjustments to minimise disruption for travellers.

IndiGo advised passengers to visit in/plan-b to explore alternate travel options or request a full refund.

Earlier, India's largest airline had earlier suspended services to these destinations until February 28.

The carrier has now extended the suspension of flights over Iranian airspace, cancelling the aforementioned routes to Georgia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan through March 28, 2026.



Tensions between Iran and the United States have continued to rise, sparking concerns that the situation could escalate into a military confrontation.

According to Reuters, Washington has deployed a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East amid growing regional tensions.

Citing US officials, The New York Times reported that the USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying ships are being redirected from the Caribbean to the Middle East.

The move follows the earlier deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers, which arrived in the region in January, Reuters added.

Speaking on February 12, US President Donald Trump said the United States“has to make a deal” with Iran, suggesting that an agreement could be reached within the next month.

“Otherwise,” he warned,“it's going to be very traumatic.” He told reporters.



Air India plane engine sucks in cargo container, 'substantial damage' reported UAE will not allow use of airspace, territory, waters for attacks on Iran: Ministry

ALSO READ