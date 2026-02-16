Air India Flight 171 Crash: Government Rejects Claim Pilot Cut Fuel Line, Says Report Not Yet Final

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 2:16 PM UPDATED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 4:09 PM



By: Nithin Belle



An Italian daily said Capt Sumeet Sabharwal allegedly turned off the fuel switches, an intentional act that caused the crash and killed 260 people. The paper cited Western aviation agency sourcesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

India's civil aviation ministry has rejected claims by a foreign publication that the pilot in the ill-fated Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, had “intentionally” turned off the aircraft's fuel switches.

“Our investigation agencies are probing the matter,” Murlidhar Mohol, the junior minister for civil aviation, told the media.“Should we have faith in our own agencies or outsiders? Our agencies are working on it. Once the final report is finalised, then only will it be justifiable to comment on it.”

According to a report in Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Indian investigators are preparing a final investigation report that the Air India Flight 171 crashed because one of the pilots switched off the aircraft's fuel switches in an act that was“almost certainly” intentional.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has clarified on speculation surrounding the crash in Ahmedabad, and that the pilot may have deliberately caused the accident. "The investigation into the Ahmedabad crash is still ongoing, and no conclusions have been reached. It would be inappropriate to assign blame to any individual or factor before the inquiry is fully completed", it added.

AAIB asserted such investigations need detailed technical analysis, including examination of flight data recorders, cockpit voice recordings and aircraft systems. It also denied reports that the probe had been finalised. It urged the public and media to rely only on official updates and to wait for the final investigation report.

The findings will be made public only after a comprehensive and transparent review of all available evidence, added the AAIB. The final report will include the technical findings and contributing factors behind the crash.



