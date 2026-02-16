Dubai's Salik Announces Revised Ramadan Toll Gate Fees

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 12:42 PM



By: Waheed Abbas



The holy month is expected to begin in the UAE on either Wednesday or Thursday, which will be determined after the moon sighting on February 17Add as a preferredsource on Google

Salik has announced revised toll fees for the holy month of Ramadan.

Dubai's toll gate operator adjusted the rate in line with expected changes in traffic patterns, as well as revised office and school timing across the city, to help improve overall traffic flow.

The government announced revised timings to accommodate fasting hours and daily routines. Government offices, private companies, and schools will follow adjusted schedules, allowing employees and students to observe the holy month comfortably while maintaining productivity.

RAMADAN PRAYER TIMINGS

Monday to Saturday:



Dh6 peak fee from 9am to 5pm

Dh4 low-peak fee from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 2am Dh0 off-peak rate from 2am to 7am

Sundays (except for public holidays and public events)



Dh4 peak rate from 9am to 5pm

Dh4 low-peak rate from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 2am Dh0 off-peak from 2am to 7am

The holy month is expected to begin in the UAE on either Wednesday or Thursday, which will be determined after the crescent is sighted. The UAE's Moon Sighting Committee is set to meet on Tuesday, February 17, to observe the moon. The Fatwa council will begin their work after Maghrib prayer and review reports submitted by field observation teams.

Salik's growth

In January, Salik signed a 10-year agreement with Dubai Airports to implement seamless parking payments at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Under the agreement, Salik's E-Wallet payment solution was introduced across all paid car parks at DXB, covering 7,400 designated parking spaces covering Terminals 1, 2, 3 and the Cargo Mega Terminal.

Last week, Salik announced a net profit of Dh1.55 billion for 2025, up from Dh1.16 billion in the previous year, an increase of 33.4 per cent.

Its revenues increased by 35.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh3.09 billion last year, driven by the introduction of variable pricing from January 31, 2025, the operation of two new toll gates for the full year, improved economic activity resulting in increased vehicle registrations, and increased traffic.



