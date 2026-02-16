Ramadan 2026: Don't Fall For Online Begging Scams, Warn Dubai Police

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 3:38 PM UPDATED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 3:57 PM



By: Sahim Salim



Authorities reminded the public that online begging is a criminal offence under UAE law, carrying penalties of up to three months in jail and fines of no less than Dh10,000Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Dubai Police have warned residents against falling victim to online begging scams during the holy month of Ramadan, urging the public not to engage with suspicious donation appeals circulating on websites and social media platforms.

In a statement issued on February 16, the Anti-Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said fraudsters and organised beggars exploit the spirit of compassion and generosity associated with Ramadan to obtain unlawful financial gains.

Authorities stressed that all donations and zakat contributions should be made only through officially licensed and authorised charitable organisations in the UAE.

The police highlighted that Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes criminalises online begging. Under Article 51 of the law, anyone who commits begging through information technology means, whether by solicitation or any other method, faces imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of no less than Dh10,000, or one of the two penalties.

The force called on members of the public to report beggars by contacting the toll-free number 901, using the Police Eye service available on the Dubai Police smart application, or reporting cases through the official E-Crime platform.

The warning comes as part of the force's annual campaign that aims to address both individual and organised begging, promote preventive measures and strengthen community awareness about the importance of donating only through official channels.

Authorities across the UAE have repeatedly cautioned residents about the risks of both online and street begging, particularly during Ramadan. Last year, Sharjah Police conducted a real-life experiment in which an undercover officer posing as a beggar collected Dh367 in just one hour, underscoring how some individuals exploit public sympathy despite not being in genuine need. The force classified begging as a form of financial fraud and warned against so-called“salaried” beggars who prey on emotions during the holy month.

In a separate case last year, Dubai Police arrested 41 individuals of Arab nationality involved in organised begging activities. The suspects had entered the UAE on visit visas and were operating from a hotel used as their base. During questioning, they admitted to being part of a larger organised begging network.



