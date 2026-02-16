UAE To Look For Ramadan Moon: How To Sight The Crescent And What To Do If You See It

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 3:01 PM UPDATED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 3:57 PM



By: Sahim Salim



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Fatwa Council has invited the public to take part in the centuries-old tradition, as experts explain when to look, where visibility is possible, and how reports are verified before Ramadan is officially declaredAdd as a preferredsource on Google

As the UAE's Moon-Sighting Committee prepares to convene on Tuesday evening (February 17) at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, residents across the country are being encouraged to look to the skies and take part in a centuries-old tradition.

The UAE Fatwa Council has urged members of the public to observe the crescent shortly after sunset and submit their sightings through its official channels. The committee will meet after Maghrib prayer to review field reports, observatory findings and testimonies from across the country before announcing whether Ramadan 2026 begins on Wednesday, February 18, or Thursday, February 19.

Ramadan prayer timings

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

Here's a closer look at how the moon-sighting process unfolds, how residents can take part and how they can report their sightings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Why moon sighting matters

Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent appears in the night sky. Sighting the Moon to determine the start of the month is a confirmed Sunnah (Prophetic teaching).

According to Islamic scholars, moon sighting is not merely symbolic; it is a practical, community-involved practice. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged direct observation of the Moon, making public participation an important part of the process.

At the same time, modern astronomy plays a supporting role.

Mohammed Shawkat Odah, director of the International Astronomical Union, has previously said that scientific calculations are meant to support, not replace, traditional moon sighting.

In practice, residents should look for the new crescent (hilal) shortly after sunset, focusing on the western horizon.

“In the UAE, Muslims are encouraged to look for the new crescent shortly after sunset, from locations with a clear western horizon, ideally away from city lights, like open desert areas, beaches or elevated viewpoints,” Khadijah Ahmad, Operations Manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, told Khaleej Times.

People can attempt sighting with the naked eye. While binoculars may help in some cases, she cautioned against telescope use by the public.

“We don't recommend for the public to use telescopes to see the moon as the sun glare can cause eye damage,” she said.

For Tuesday evening, however, expectations are low.

“The Moon will still be extremely close to the Sun and very low on the horizon, which makes visual sighting highly unlikely even with optical aid,” she added.

What to do if you spot the crescent

Anyone who believes they have sighted the crescent should immediately report it to the official authorities for verification.

Residents can contact the UAE Fatwa Council on 02 777 4647 or submit their sighting through the official online form shared on the council's platforms:

-p

-

All claims are reviewed before any official announcement is made.

Astronomers will still be watching

Despite low visibility expectations, astronomers across the UAE will still attempt observation.

“Our team will be out tomorrow evening, even though scientifically we expect visibility to be extremely difficult,” Khadijah said.

“This is part of our role: we conduct observational attempts using telescopes and imaging equipment, record sky conditions, and document whether any detection is possible. Our astronomers follow all the visibility criteria and compare observations with global reports.”

Their findings, along with reports from accredited observatories and public testimonies, will be reviewed by the Moon-Sighting Committee before the official declaration is made.

The final decision on the start of Ramadan will be announced through the UAE's approved official channels once the committee concludes its deliberations.



Ramadan 2026: Why sighting crescent, not moon, matters, UAE astronomy centre clarifies

Why moon-sighting with telescopes on Feb 17 may be 'dangerous': UAE experts Sharjah experts say Ramadan crescent impossible to sight on February 17

ALSO READ